Jefferson Lerma was injured and will not play with the Colombian team in the friendlies for Asia

Jefferson Lerma was in Bournemouth’s duel against Aston Villa and fought for one of the balls with Emiliano Buendía, author of the final 3-0. REUTERS/Carl Recine

The bad news continues for the Colombia selection with a view to friendly compromises vis-a-vis South Korea and Japanon March 24 and 28 in Asian territory, since he confirmed this Saturday the 18th of the same month that he was injured Jefferson Lerma and will not be present.

The midfielder is one of the most important players for Nestor Lawrence in the call for his experience, talent and being one of the leaders in a team that is going through a transition to qualify for the World Cup 2026whose playoffs will begin in September.

Lerma is the second injured in the Tricolor which is disaffected in less than a day, since hours before the cancellation of johan carbonero because he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the game of racing against Santa Fe Unionon Friday, March 17, for the Argentine League.

The Colombian Football Federation was in charge of confirming that Jefferson Lerma will not be in the friendly matches for Asia due to injury, although without revealing what was the physical discomfort that took him out of those commitments.

“The Colombian midfielder had been called up for the Tricolor’s friendly tour in Asia, for the matches against South Korea and Japan in two preparation games,” reported the FCF in a statement that surprised fans of the Tricolor.

added the football federation that “coach Néstor Lorenzo, his coaching staff and the group of players wish Lerma a speedy recovery, hoping that in the next opportunity he can be part of the Colombia Senior Team again.”

The injury of Jefferson Lerma caused surprise in the fans of the Colombia selectionwhich disaffected him at the time of knowing the physical discomfort, since during the game on Saturday March 18 against the astonville in it Villa Park He did not present any problems in the 90 minutes.

Bournemouth against Aston Villa in the Premier League at Villa Park. REUTERS/Carl Recine

The steering wheel coffee grower He started and played the entire commitment against the villains by Premier Leaguecut several balls and in the second half became essential so that the score was not more bulky, since the duel was won by the team from Birmingham for 3-0.

Perhaps one of Lerma’s weakest points in the Bournemouth game was when he tried to associate himself with his teammates. Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing to break the defense astonvillewho was very firm to stop each action of the rival that added to the saves of the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Jefferson Lerma is the second player of the Colombia selection who is injured before matches against South Korea and Japansince hours before the news came out that Johan Carbonero suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament that happened to take him out of the start of the World Cup qualifiers 2026 in September.

There is also the possibility that Juan Fernando Quintero get out of the Tricolor due to an ankle discomfort that left him out of the match against Santa Fe on March 18, at the debut of Hernan Dario Roll gomez as technician of Juniorand without knowing the severity of their physical discomfort.

For the moment, it remains to be known what was the injury of lermawho would have probably suffered a muscular overload or suffered from some ailment that would have been dragging days before the commitment against the astonville and now he would leave him out of the courts for an indeterminate time.