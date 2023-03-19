The lack of control at night continues to mobilize residents of the City

The problem of lack of control at night due to annoying street noises and the activity of the nightclubs continues to generate discomfort among residents of various parts of the City, who this week once again demanded before the authorities of the Municipality and the Province an action that allows restoring peace to the hours Rest.

In recent years, the persistence of the drama for some areas and the organization of the residents who seek to put a stop to it have made it possible to draw up a kind of map of nocturnal noises. In cases, this scheme can be accompanied by long lists of complaints made to the Commune, the Police and the Plata Citizen Ombudsman.

Everything seems little. In the last few hours, the claims reappeared in the Plaza Malvinas area and in the vicinity of 58 between 5 and 6. Each one with its characteristics and history. In the first case, it is an area with repeated expressions of annoyance in recent years, which point to this public space as a kind of open-air bowling alley and area for snacks and the roar of engines. After so much protest, in recent months, the neighborhood has seen operations to control papers and breathalyzers. The noise and the practices that alter so much continue.

“From Thursday to Saturday there is an operation. While the situation is moderately controlled, but the question is when they pick up. Here comes the type vendetta, 3.30 in the morning ”, a neighbor told this newspaper that she asked to reserve her identity. The picture is of concern because of the noise and also because of the suspicions that in the area there is a kind of corridor linked to crime, with 19th avenue as a transit and escape route. “For this reason, we ask that a mobile phone or walking police couple remain,” said the frontista and member of a neighborhood group that she has been demanding for several years.

