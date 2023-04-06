One Lane Bridge: should we watch season 2 of the series broadcast from this Thursday, April 6 on Arte? Our opinion

This Thursday, April 6, Arte is broadcasting the five episodes of season 2 of One Lane Bridge. This New Zealand thriller handles Maori and supernatural heritage with great accuracy.
Arte broadcast in 2021 the first season of One Lane Bridge (available in full on Arte.TV). It’s now up to season 2 to hit the channel. This New Zealand series relates the investigations of Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki), a Maori inspector with extraordinary visions. Indeed, the young policeman is as capable of seeing the future as the past, which allows him to unravel the threads of his investigations.
One Lane Bridge (Arte): what is it about?
In the first season, the young investigator, freshly arrived in the city of Queenstown, must solve the unexplained death of Grub Ryder, a breeder whose exploitation has been going on for generations. We discover over the course of the season that the Maori investigator is not always alone. Every time he walks over the One Lane Bridge, visions manifest. A couple expecting a child straight from the 1950s, a young kayaker, three teenagers who died in a car accident, a hanged man and the famous breeder Grub Ryder are now part of his daily life. What if all these deaths were linked? The only person who understands him is Lois (Alison Bruce seen in Top of the Lake)the wife of his superior Stephen (Joel Tobeck seen in Sons of Anarchy), herself a victim of the bridge a few years earlier and stuck in a wheelchair. Everything takes place in a majestic landscape between mountain and river. The heavy island atmosphere plays a key role, we quickly understand that everyone knows each other and is ultimately more related than it seems.
One Lane Bridge (Arte): should we watch season 2? Our opinion
The mystery of Grub Ryder’s death solved, Ariki has settled down a little more in Queenstown and now shares a roommate with several young people committed to ecology. He is preparing for a sports competition and seems more and more in communion with nature. However, another unexpected death comes amid a clash between activists and property developers who are prospecting for a large-scale project that risks drying up the river. The very one that passes under the One Lane Bridge… And if the bridge played a role in the successive deaths?
This series, disturbing, handles with finesse a balance between the thriller and the supernatural. Big positive point, the relationship that we weave with the characters who reappear from one season to another. The apparent slowness of the episodes creates an atmosphere that implicitly denounces the backwardness and immobility of a community. All in a lush nature that suggests some references to Maori heritage.
Between the Icelandic series Blackport, The Girl from Kyiv came from Ukraine and One Lane Bridge, Arte is a very fine collection of thrillers from elsewhere. This Thursday, April 6, all 5 episodes of the second season will be broadcast on the Franco-German channel and it is now visible on their site. Fan of exotic thrillers, this series is for you!