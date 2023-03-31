Jennifer Aniston: “A whole new generation finds ‘Friends’ offensive”

The American actress believes that humor has changed a lot in the past twenty years, and takes as an example the criticisms of which the cult series is the subject today.

Has the humor smoothed out with the 2020s? Jennifer Aniston, in Paris this week to promote her new film Murder Mystery 2joined in the reflection by taking the example of Friends. This cult series broadcast between 1994 and 2004 is regularly criticized today for jokes deemed retrograde:

“There is a whole new generation, young people who now watch episodes of ‘Friends’ and find them offensive”, explained the former interpreter of the character of Rachel during a round table, relayed by AFP.

“I don’t know…everyone always finds something offensive” these days, the actress sighs. “There were things that weren’t intentional and things that maybe we should have thought about more,” she concedes. “But I don’t think there was the sensitivity that there is today.”

“The world needs humor”

“Comedy has evolved, films have changed. Now it’s a bit tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it very difficult for actors, because the beauty of comedy is to laugh at yourself, to laugh at life”, developed the actress.

She then exclaimed: “The world needs humor! You shouldn’t take yourself too seriously. Especially in the United States. Everyone is way too divided”.

And Friends is arguably one of the most popular series in the world, some of its aspects are regularly criticized. In particular traits of humor deemed homophobic, transphobic or grossophobic, as well as the lack of ethnic diversity within its cast.

So in 2022, series co-creator Marta Kauffman made her mea culpa for the treatment of a transgender character. She also announced a $4 million donation to Brandeis University in Massachusetts. This sum will be used to create a chair in his name within the department of African and Afro-American studies of the establishment.

Hollywood stars facing two Frenchies

In Murder Mystery 2available this Friday on Netflix, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reprise their roles from the first installment, the platform’s success in 2019. They played a police inspector receiving unexpected help from his hairdresser wife to solve a case.

In this sequel, they have founded a detective agency that goes from bad to worse. Until the kidnapping of a millionaire maharaja friend (British actor Adeel Akhtar) allows them to travel to Paris and embark on new adventures. They give the reply to Dany Boon and Mélanie Laurent.