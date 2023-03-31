Tickets for Ricky Gervais’ 1st time in Portugal go on sale today

RNicky Gervais will perform on the 28th of October at the Altice Arena, in Lisbon, with ‘Armageddon’, and tickets for the show (which will be the comedian’s first in Portugal) are on sale today. From 10 am, it will be possible to buy them in the usual physical stores and online.

The price of tickets varies between 40 euros – for Balcão 2 – and 75 euros, the most expensive, for the VIP Plateau. The value of the ticket, regardless of which one you purchase, adds to the value of the ticket ‘Premium Event Fee’, a fee for being a ‘Premium event’, in the amount of 5 euros.

‘Armageddon’ will also visit cities such as New York, Manchester, Dublin, Toronto, Berlin and Barcelona.

This show follows ”SuperNature”, which is available on Netflix, and which led Ricky Gervais to be accused of transphobia – record here.

Prices of ‘Armageddon’:

Counter 0 | €70.00*

counter 1 | €55.00*

counter 2 | €40.00*

Mob. Conditioned | €40.00*

Audience A | €60.00*

VIP audience | €75.00*

*Increases the value of the Premium Event Fee ticket

Hundreds of thousands more tickets for #Armageddon will go on sale tomorrow around the world at 10am local time

Good Luck, You Lovely Fuckers ️ pic.twitter.com/gjv43GReN9 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 30, 2023

