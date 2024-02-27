Jennifer Aniston’s training to stay in shape at 55

Jennifer Aniston He is one of those celebrities who face the passing of the years with a totally healthy lifestyle, with a diet and a training routine with which to stay in top shape, and demonstrating that at 55 years old he continues to take care of his body.

Now, the actress, famous for roles such as Rachel in Friendshas shared a video on his Instagram profile in which he appears training and performing a series of exercises that are part of his Pvolve plan, a revolutionary method that combines different exercisesgoing from resistance to low impact.

A full body job

In the same video you can see how Jennifer Aniston practices different exercises with which she manages to work the entire body, or what is better known as full body, going from strengthening the arms and abdomen to the legs, with tests such as the scaler, which consists of standing in a plank shape and bringing your knees to the front alternately; doing push-ups with both arms; also appears holding in balance on a kind of platform inclined at 45 degrees and bringing the other leg out; or also stretching. A series of exercises that he has performed using a weight attached to their ankleswith which he manages to gain greater strength.

A publication in which Jennifer Aniston wanted to urge her more than 45 million Instagram followers to follow her same plan: If you are having one of those Mondays, I feel you. I just have to do it!

This entire routine is part of the Pvolve method, which the actress joined in 2021, after suffering a back injury. Especially As we approach our beautiful periods of old age, we have to keep it exciting. And we have to be kinder to our bodiespreviously reported by People.

For their part, those responsible for the method point out that It is different from other traditional fitness programs, which perform repetitive stationary movements that can cause excessive tension and muscle imbalance.. In their favor, they point out that Pvolve helps to gain better general strength, coordination, mobility, balance, better postural alignment and longevity of movement, in addition to leading to good muscle tone, resistance and musculoskeletal health in general, of the head to toe.