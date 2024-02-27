Who are Los Petazetas, the influencers arrested for sexually assaulting four minors

This morning the news broke that of men, of profesin influencershad been arrested accused of sexual assault of at least four underage girls. Apparently, thanks to their status as content creators on social networks, they were able to contact young women, whom they invited to their home. There, they allegedly drugged them and then sexually assaulted them, and recorded it on video.

In other news It’s very strong, how you get up in the morning, thinking that one of your children is leaving, you die inside in every way, says the painter.

The interpreter, who played Smee, Captain Hook’s henchman, died on February 23 at the age of 48 due to a brief illness.

According to the information of The Passafter beginning the investigation in December following a complaint about possible sexual assaults in an apartment in Villa de Vallecas, where it was already suggested that young people could be using their fame to attract alleged victimsthe arrest occurred a little over a month ago and one of them (the oldest of 30 years old) was transferred to prison, but this week he was released.

A do

As it has transpired, these influencers Los Petazetaz will be in Madridvery popular on TikTok and Instagram, where between both accounts They have almost 80,000 followers, thanks to the humorous videos they publish and also to interviews in nightclubs and entertainment venues. Their names are Jose Hernan A. G. e Ivn and are defined like this: A somewhat peculiar do.

Related news

The pair of influencers They are inspired for their name by the famous carbonated candiesalso known as snap candies, since when placed in the mouth they release particles that, upon contact with saliva, produce sound and a sensation of explosion and effervescence.

With the facilitator of his fame, The young people could have allegedly attacked at least four victims, although the authorities do not rule out that there are more. One of them was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of two crimes of sexual assault, one crime of rape, exhibitionism, child pornography and five crimes against public health. The other detainee, for his part, is charged with the crime of sexual assault.