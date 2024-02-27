Ins Hernand, about the money she earns on television: I am not super rich

Ins Hernand has become one of the protagonists of this Monday night following the broadcast on Cuatro of the second part of the special Mission to Mars, by Planeta Calleja. A program in which the presenter has addressed different topics, such as her role on the small screen, and also about her past in the world of law.

Regarding her life on television, Ins has confessed that she ended up in the world thanks to her social networks, and now she is very happy, although everything also has its cons: What happens is that the audiovisual is more unstable, they are shorter, more intense projects. Also gives you a different remunerationlet him go.

A topic that has given rise to Calleja to ask her about the money she earns on television, confessing that she is not one of the most sought-after presenters either: In a range of money, of course. I live above the average for my age, but it’s not like I’m super rich either. For example, I can’t buy a house..

And he has also assured that on TV they only leave me little pillswhich you would like to change so you can work on a different project: I want an afternoon show, with all the ladies with carding in the background, who give them a sandwich and say medley, medley’.

His past in law

Ins Hernand has also talked about his past in the world of law, remembering what his first job was like: I left a law firm where I worked long hours for very little money and at great emotional cost.. I moved to a banking back office. During those two years, I was already going out to something because I was on social networks.

The only thing that made him nice were my teammates and laughing a little about that situation, which happens in any office. It’s a hilarious situation because you have all the Camera Café characters in there, the typical ones… I took it with humor and did that reinterpretation in stories. Little by little, the followers increased, he concluded.