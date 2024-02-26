Trial against Alec Baldwin begins in July

LOS ANGELES.- He judgment of the American actor Alec Baldwin by homicide involuntary after the fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust begin in July by order of a New Mexico judge, according to court documents released today, February 26.

Baldwin, star and one of the producers of the western film, was charged in January for the death of his cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, in October 2021.

The actor brandishes a Colt. 45 during a test when he shot himself. The shot killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

According to court documents, jury selection will begin on July 9, while opening arguments will begin the following day.

The trial will take place in Santa Fe, in the western United States, and should last about eight days.

Alec Baldwin denies firing the gun

Baldwin, 65, denies having pulled the trigger of the gun which, because it was a filming, should not contain real bullets.

Let them arm themselves RustHannah Gutierrez, is on trial for the same case in New Mexico, also accused of involuntary manslaughter.

Known as Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the professional was in charge of the weapons on the set.

The 26-year-old girl also faces a charge of concealing evidence for allegedly trying to get rid of cocaine during the investigations of the case.

Baldwin faces two alternative charges of involuntary manslaughter: one for negligent use of a firearm and another for acting without caution or prudence.

This means that the jury must decide whether he is guilty of either or neither, but not of both together.

The actor, like Gutierrez, pleaded not guilty.

prison sentence

If found responsible, he risks a sentence of up to 18 months in prison.

Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, asked the court for a speedy trial to minimize public vilification and suspicion and avoid the risks to proving his innocence that often arise after a long delay in prosecution.

First assistant director David Halls, who put the gun in Baldwin’s hands on the day of the tragedy, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge and was sentenced to six months’ probation in March of last year.

After a pause due to the tragedy, the filming of Rust concluded last year in Montana under the direction of Joel Souza and with Matthew Hutchins, the director of photography’s widower, as executive producer.

The director said at the time that the completion of the film was bittersweet, but that the cast and crew were committed to completing what he and Halyna had started.

Baldwin is free on bail.

The death of Hutchins, who was 42, shocked Hollywood and sparked calls for increased security measures on sets.

However, some voices stressed that the industry is regulated by strict rules that were not followed in detail during the filming of Rust.

