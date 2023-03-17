Lance Reddick, actor of ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Wire’, died at the age of 60

The entertainment industry says goodbye to a renowned figure. Lance Reddick, actor recognized for his appearances in the franchise of John Wick y The Wireat 60 years of age.

The death of Lance Reddick was announced via TMZ mediumwho report that the police found the lifeless body of the actor at his home located in Studio City, California this Friday morning, March 17. Their representatives confirmed the death.

The actor’s cause of death has not been officially confirmed, although the first reports indicate that it would have been due to natural causes, according to various media. Rest in peace.

Lance Reddick died just in the days prior to the premiere of John Wick 4where the actor was going to reprise his role as Charon. His character was known as a manager of the Continental Hotel, thus working for Winston (owner of the establishment) right hand of the latter. reddick too had been confirmed for the spin-off Ballerina with Ana De Armas.

Born in Baltimore, Lance Reddick was known for his high academic preparation in both acting and music. In addition to a degree in music, He also had a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama on his resume..

At the end of the 90s he began to act in various films as a secondary actor and in series such as The Nanny, with brief appearances. Already in 2000, she began to make a more flashy career with serial appearances as Oz the HBO. His first big break came then with The Wirealso from that same chain, where he played police officer Cedric Daniels, one of the stars.

His TV career also led to the series Lost during some chapters, in addition to Fringe where he had another important leading role in the role of Phillip Broyles for 5 seasons. For the decade of 2010, his best-known role was in the aforementioned John Wickalthough recently he also had an appearance in the renowned film One Night in Miami.

