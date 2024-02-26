Kanye West criticizes Adidas for releasing fake Yeezys without his consent

In 2022, Kanye West saw his fortune fall after losing a multimillion-dollar deal with Adidas due to a series of anti-Semitic statements. The company announced in October of that year that he was ending his lucrative partnership with West for the Yeezy collection, which made up the majority of the rapper’s estate.

In accordance with Forbes, the deal with Adidas was valued at around $1.5 billion. Without l, West’s fortune was reduced to $400 million.

Although it was expected that, after the deal fell apart, Adidas would no longer release new Yeezy sneakers, The company will release the rest of the inventory throughout the year. Recently, the brand announced the launch of the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Steel Gray and Ye has a lot to say about it.

Kanye West criticizes Adidas for releasing fake Yeezys

After the launch of the new Yeezys, the rapper attacked Adidas on his Instagram account. Anyone who loves Ye won’t buy these fake Yeezys. I never made these colors. They don’t pay me for them and Adidas is suing meWest wrote on the social network.

Everyone sees me have my children hidden while they see a Fortune 500 company rape one of their heroes in real life. Nobody says anything or does anything. As far as the system is concerned. What are they going to do now, take down my album again, freeze my accounts again, threaten people not to work with me again? All the new unapproved 350’s are ridiculous, aggregate.

In a video shared on his profile, the artist also stated that the sneakers launched by the company were fake and claimed that Adidas was suing him for $250 million.

Not only are they putting out false colors, but they are suing me for 250 million dollars and They also don’t pay me for the shoes they are releasing that have my name on them., seal.

And they are using contractual clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist, one of your favorite artists, right in front of all of you in broad daylight, he also said.

In accordance with Billboarduntil Monday afternoon, There is no evidence that Adidas has filed any type of lawsuit against West or his companies.