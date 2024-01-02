Jennifer Lopez dazzles in St. Barts showing off her defined abs in a bikini at 54 years old

If among your resolutions for the year is to go to the gym this 2024, you have to see the photos of Jennifer Lopez and bikini and St. Bartsare all the motivation you need.

Before the end of the year, the Bronx diva escaped to the paradise destination with her husband Ben Affleck. A dream place that has served the stage artist to show off her great body in a bikini.

The paparazzi captured the 54-year-old singer and actress in a swimsuit for several days, revealing his defined abs and his toned body.

It didn’t take long for the images to go around the world and no wonder, as time goes by, JLo improves like good wine, proving that age is just a number.

In addition to seeing her sunbathing and enjoying the beaches of this destination, Jennifer Lopez was also caught shopping with her husband Ben Affleck.