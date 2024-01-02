Miami Heat suffers with 13,000 points from an NBA superstar

THE ANGELS-. Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points upon returning from injury, Paul George added 23 and the Los Angeles Clippers They beat a 121-104 on Monday Heat de Miami shorthanded, reaping their third consecutive victory.

The Clippers began the new year where they left off after going 2-for-11 in December, posting the best record in the West that month. Norman Powell added 22 points off the bench and James Harden had 15 points and 10 assists.

Leonard returned after missing four games due to hip trauma. In his absence, the Clippers had a so-so performance, going 2-2.

Leonard’s dunk to open the fourth quarter gave him 13,000 career points. He grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists before going to the bench in the final 5:43 of the game.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Kevin Love added 17 points after coming off the bench. Kyle Lowry returned after sitting out with a head concussion and scored eight points.

Among those absent for Miami were Jimmy Butler (foot), Josh Richardson (back) and Caleb Martin (ankle). Butler was hurt in Utah on Saturday.

Source: AP