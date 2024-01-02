This is how Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira received the new year

Dozens of our favorite celebrities have given us beautiful poses as a family or as a couple to celebrate the beginning of the New Year, and among those that exude the sweetest are those of Nadia Ferreira with Marc Anthony and her son Marco.

After experiencing Marco’s first Christmas, who was born in June, the couple welcomes 2024 full of love and happiness, as it could not be otherwise.

The lovebirds seem to be living on an eternal honeymoon after they tied the knot early last year. A wedding that was followed by the happy news of the pregnancy of the 24-year-old Paraguayan model, who wore a spectacular cream-colored dress to celebrate the new year.

This was shown in the beautiful images that he uploaded to his Instagram profiletwo of them with the baby she has with the salsero and the other is precisely with her husband, who wore jeans and a white shirt on this special day.

“2023, without a doubt, marked my life in the most special way, saying goodbye to one of the best years of my life to welcome a year with an open heart to continue harvesting special moments in the company of my family and all of you” , wrote the one who was first finalist in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

The family is currently in the Dominican Republic, where the “La Gozadera” singer has an impressive mansion where they will enjoy the first days of 2024.

Happy New Year!