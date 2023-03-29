Hugo Ibarra spoke after his departure from Boca: “The balance is extremely positive”

After being fired from the position of coach of Boca Juniors, Hugo Ibarra went through the Ezeiza property to say goodbye to the footballers and after leaving the place he spoke at a press conference in which he assured that the balance of his cycle “is positive”. .

“The balance is extremely positive. There are things that could not be achieved, but counting these months that I was as coach, taking the two months between vacations and the World Cup, every three months we are champions,” Ibarra analyzed when referring to his cycle as a “Xeneize” technician.

In turn, the former defender focused on the Professional League title he won a few months ago: “The champion is always the one who deserves it. We took office when the team was in 14th place, when nobody expected anything. We trusted in a group that had been eliminated from the Libertadores. Working and trusting, we were able to win the Argentine championship. We were legitimate champions”.

“From the moment I took charge, I knew the rules of the game. I was never clinging to a place. I always worked every day. Decisions must be followed for the good of the club. I love this club very much and it’s the best”, Ibarra expressed when asked about his departure from the institution.

Finally, the former soccer player trained in Colón de Santa Fe referred to his relationship with the Football Council, made up of several of his former teammates from the golden stage of Boca: “Here they talk, they always talk about football, they talk about everything We have a dialogue and we have to abide by the decisions. I will follow the path that has to be for the good of the club. If I will continue in the club? I will see it with the boys. The truth is that a very nice group of teammates became, after I’ll see you later, I’m not thinking that.”

In total, Ibarra led 36 games, of which he won 20, drew seven and lost nine, for which he had a 62% effectiveness. In addition, he won the 2022 Professional League and the Argentine Super Cup of the same year.