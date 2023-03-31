Management of the maintenance of order: Darmanin auditioned Wednesday at the National Assembly and the Senate

The Minister of the Interior will be heard Wednesday in the National Assembly on the “management of the maintenance of order”, then in the Senate on the violent clashes that occurred last weekend in Sainte-Soline.

Successive parliamentary hearings. Gérald Darmanin is expected on Wednesday morning at the National Assembly for a hearing on “law enforcement management”. He will immediately face the senators about the violent clashes that occurred on March 25 between demonstrators and the police in Sainte-Soline (Deux-Sèvres).

The first hearing of the Minister of the Interior will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday before the Law Commission of the National Assembly.

Police response criticized on the left

These hearings are organized while the left criticizes the police response to the demonstrations against the pension reform and during the rally against the “megabasins” in Sainte-Soline.

Rallies were organized Thursday evening in front of the prefectures of the whole country “against the repression in Sainte-Soline” and “police violence” in the demonstrations against the pension reform.

A petition to disband the BRAV-M

A citizen petition has also been launched on the site of the National Assembly to demand the “dismantling” of the BRAV-M, police units at the heart of criticism. It had collected more than 220,000 signatures on Friday.

The Law Commission “will subsequently study the admissibility of the petition on the dissolution of the BRAV-M in the coming weeks”, its president Sacha Houlié said on Tuesday.

In the Senate, the hearing of the Minister of the Interior is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., focused on “the events that occurred in Sainte-Soline on March 25”. It will be broadcast live on the Senate website.