Wall Street opens higher as US inflation eases in February

The indices of the New York Stock Exchange traded higher at the opening of this Friday, after two positive days and a moderation of the inflation to 12 months to February.

He Dow Jones advanced 0.51%, the technological nasdaq 0.34, % and the S&P 500 0.43% minutes after opening.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones gained 0.43% to 33,118 points and the Nasdaq 0.73% to 13,075.25 points, while the broader S&P 500 index rose 0.57% to 4,086.50 points, experiencing its fifth consecutive positive session in six stock trading days

12-month inflation eased in February in the United States to 5%, compared with 5.3% in January, according to the PCE index published on Friday by the Commerce Department.

This index, the most followed by the Federal Reserve, shows that in the month-on-month measurement the rise in prices also moderated, to 0.3%, better than the 0.4% expected by analysts according to the consensus compiled by briefing.com.