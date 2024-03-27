Police ask for help to find missing elderly man in Miami

And 86-year-old man missing in Miami and the police asked the community for help in locating him.

The Lord is called Angel Lauzurique and was last seen on Tuesday the 26th around 11:00 am in the 11500 block SW 84th Street, in Miami.

He is a white man, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8″ and weighs about 160 pounds. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a khaki flannel shirt and khaki pants.

“You may be traveling in a black 2015 Hyundai Veloster with Florida license tag ETJF04“explained the Miami-Dade Police.

The old man needs the alert He is considered “in danger” as he suffers from dementia and diabetesso it requires services.

“Anyone with information, please call the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305) 476-5423,” says the note posted on Twitter.