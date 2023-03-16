Russian secret service building in Rostov on fire

In the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, not far from the border with Ukraine, a building of the border guards of the domestic secret service FSB caught fire today. Photos of a large plume of smoke in the sky were circulated on social networks.

The Civil Protection Ministry in Moscow confirmed reports from eyewitnesses that a fire had broken out in the building. The background was unclear.

The FSB is also responsible for border security in Russia. In the region near Ukraine there have recently been repeated incidents with rockets and drones.

According to its own statements, the FSB in Russia repeatedly uncovered acts of sabotage against infrastructure objects in the course of Moscow’s war of aggression against Ukraine. According to official information, the task of the border guards is to prevent suspected sabotage groups from entering the region illegally.

In the Belgorod region, which is also close to the border, the authorities reported again today that the Russian air defense system had shot down two missiles. As on the previous day, when there was talk of three rockets fired, residential buildings and this time administrative buildings in the city of Belgorod were again hit and damaged by fallen fragments of rockets. There are no injuries, said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.