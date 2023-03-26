Putin: Russia is stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus

Moscow

Putin announced on state television on Saturday that tactical nuclear weapons would be stationed in the former Soviet republic of Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the deployment more tactical nuclear weapons announced in the former Soviet Republic of Belarus. As Putin said on state television on Saturday evening, Moscow and Minsk had agreed on this. The Kremlin chief stressed that Russia is not against international treaties violate

Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for more than a year. Belarus and its ruler Alexander Lukashenko are among Moscow’s closest allies. Read about this: “We hate Lukashenko”: Belarusians fight for Ukraine

Putin: Nuclear weapons a reaction to possible uranium ammunition

Tactical nuclear weapons have a shorter range than ICBMs. This is Russia’s response to tensions with NATO over the course of Putin’s war against Ukraine. Specifically, it is a reaction to the possible delivery of uranium ammunition from Great Britain to Ukraine. The bullets with depleted Career have a special power to destroy tanks, for example.

The Belarusian ruler Lukaschenko have long asked for nuclear weapons to be stationed on its territory, Putin said on television. Iskander missile complexes have also been handed over to the neighboring country. The Kremlin chief announced that the construction of a nuclear weapons bay in Belarus will be completed on July 1. There was initially no information from Minsk.

















In the past, Putin has repeatedly called on the United States to withdraw nuclear weapons from Germany because Moscow sees this as a threat to its security. Russia is not stationing any strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus that could reach the United States, for example. The range of tactical nuclear weapons is given as several hundred kilometers. The explosive effect is therefore between 1 and 50 kilotons of TNT. Also read: Not only Putin is the problem: stop the nuclear arms race!

Hofreiter calls for further sanctions against Russia

The chairman of the Europe Committee in the Bundestag, Anton Hofreiter, called on Europeans not to be intimidated by the stationing of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus. “Our task is to issue further sanctions at European level and to continue to support Ukraine,” the Green politician told our editorial team.

“Nuclear threats have been part of the Russian war of aggression since the beginning Repertoire of the Kremlin.” However, there is still no evidence that Russia is actually planning to use its nuclear weapons. “The aim of the threats is to undermine Western support for Ukraine.”

Hofreiter recalled that Belarus declared itself a nuclear-weapon-free country in the 1990s. “The fact that Russia is now stationing nuclear weapons there shows how the Belarusian dictator Lukashenka is increasingly sovereignty of his country,” he said.

Ukraine Crisis – The most important news about the war

