72-year-old driver collapses on the A100: police officers resuscitate a man on the Berlin city highway

Two police officers resuscitated a collapsed driver on the Berlin city highway on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, two employees of the Autobahnmeisterei between the Alboinstraße and Tempelhofer Damm junctions noticed a stationary vehicle in the left lane around 12:50 p.m. As they approached, they realized that the driver was sitting motionless at the wheel and called the police.

Two police officers pulled the man out of his car and started resuscitation measures after they could no longer determine any vital signs. According to the police, two first responders who identified themselves as doctors were also on site. Rescue workers who were also alerted continued the resuscitation – successfully. The 72-year-old driver was taken to a clinic.

During the rescue operation, the A100 towards Treptow was partially closed. (tsp)

