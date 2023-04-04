“Love always wins.” The new Ralf Schmitz dating show “Rate my Date” from Monday, April 24, on SAT.1

SAT.1

Unterfoehring (ots)

a single Ten potential partners. And ten suitcases. In the new SAT.1 show “Rate my Date”, dating expert Ralf Schmitz brings lonely hearts together – from Monday, April 24, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. Single Alex (27, Mannheim) decides in several selection rounds which of the ten candidates should be his sweetheart. So far, so normal. But where the date takes place – on a dream holiday in the Seychelles, a wellness trip in Tyrol or an ice cream popsicle at the gas station – is determined by his family and friends.

Because the task of the relatives is to assess which date candidate suits Alex best and to distribute ten suitcases to the ten candidates accordingly. Each suitcase represents a destination for the date – worth between 1 and 25,000 euros. After each round, unsuspecting single Alex selects a contestant who must leave the show – with her suitcase and accompanying travel option. Who will win Alex’s heart? And where is the date journey going at the end?

Ralf Schmitz: “The special thing about ‘Rate my Date’ is that love always wins. The single person chooses their best date in any case. But only if mom is of the same opinion will the dream trip work together.” (A full interview on the SAT.1 press page)

These are the date options of the first output:

Seychelles (25,000 euros), cruise (10,000 euros), Paris (5,000 euros), wellness in Tyrol (1,000 euros), tropical islands (500 euros), candlelight dinner (250 euros), alpaca hike (100 euros) , cinema (50 euros), photo booth (10 euros), ice cream at the gas station (1 euro).

These are the participants of the first edition:

Single: Alex (27, cook and gardener, Mannheim)

Family & Friends: Mother Mandy (48), nursery manager Florian (42), friends Christian (32), Miguel (24), Mert (27), John (30).

date contenders: Larissa (24, salesperson, Rüsselsheim), Cherry (33, pyrotechnician, Berlin), Elvira (35, arcade supervisor & singer, Dortmund), Hannah (24, intern, Düsseldorf), Jana Isabell (28, office clerk, Herne), Janice (25, economics student, Cologne), Leyla (25, biomedicine student, Siegen), Lina (25, project manager, Osnabrück), Madlen (22, law student, Regensburg), Melanie (21, childhood education student, Dortmund ).

“Rate my Date” with Ralf Schmitz from Monday, April 24, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. on SAT.1 and on Joyn

Show hashtag: #RateMyDate

