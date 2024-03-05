Zajaris answers the most intimate question about Aldo El Aldeano

Cuban actress Zajaris Fernandez has spoken about the love relationship she had with the popular Cuban rapper Aldo The Villager and he had no qualms about answering a rather intimate question about the artist.

It was during his visit to the program of the Cuban comedy duo Los Pichy Boyswhen one of the presenters asked Zajaris: “How big is Aldo?”.

Although the actress took a few seconds to think about the answer, it didn’t take long for her to arrive and she said: “Well, I’m going to answer you, imagine that you lived between Aldo’s legs but with two eggs”. As expected, laughter filled everyone present in the studio.

“López asks Zajaris the most indiscreet question in the world and Zajaris answers her as only she knows how”commented Los Pichy Boys along with the video of the moment that they uploaded to their Instagram account.

The romantic relationship between Zajaris and Aldo El Aldeano came to light in May 2022. It was the actress herself who confessed that she was dating the rapper also during an interview given to the Los Pichy Boys podcast itself.

In January 2023, the news was announced that Zajaris and Aldo El Aldeano had ended their relationship and decided to embark on different paths.