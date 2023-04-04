War in Ukraine: the port of Odessa hit by Russian drones

Russian drones hit the Ukrainian port of Odessa on the Black Sea and made “damage”local authorities announced early on Tuesday, April 4.

“The enemy has just hit Odessa and the Odessa district with UAV attacks” (unmanned aerial vehicles), the local government said in a statement posted on Facebook. “There is damage”she added, without further details.

The sequel after the ad

“I want to show what Ukraine is going through”: in Odessa, the art of resistance

Quoting the head of the Odessa district military administration, Yuriy Kruk, the statement said that the air defense forces of Ukraine were at work and warned of the possibility of a second wave of attacks .

A city bombed several times

Odessa was a favorite vacation destination for many Ukrainians and Russians before the outbreak of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Odessa has been repeatedly bombarded by Russian forces.

In January, Unesco placed the historic center of Odessa on the list of World Heritage in Danger.