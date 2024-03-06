Huge shark spotted in Miami River

The sighting of a huge shark swimming in the Miami River, shared through social networks, once again fueled concerns with the behavior of these animals that, lately, have shown signs of disorientation and aggression in Florida waters.

A publication of the video on the events site lifestyle_miami allowed us to appreciate the slow movement of the shark through the channeled waters of the Miami River. Recorded from the top of a building, the images fail to clarify the species of shark captured.

In recent days, Miami fishermen reported an alarming incident when they found that a Huge white shark attacked and devoured parts of another captured shark for them. The event occurred a short distance from a beach area of ​​the city.

“Great white eats another shark that was on the line. This was a while ago on Government Cut. Last week, two great whites were caught in 50 feet of water. Very strange what has been happening lately. Just be alert!!!”, indicated the Instagram account therealmarktheshark.

Government Cut is a canal built between Miami Beach and Fisher Island, allowing better access to the Port of Miami and located near busy beach areas.

“There is no need to panic, but in recent months, something is changing. Last week two different great whites were caught in 50 feet of water. And today in the inlet (close to land) another great white was eating sharks. “I’m going to publish some videos soon!” said an expert in a publication on the site. miamicertified.

Comments on social networks were divided between those who believe that “something strange” is happening and expressed concerns for the safety of bathers, and those who considered that these are normal events and that there is no need to raise alarm with them.