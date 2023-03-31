Three games a week: Alba Berlin complains about a tight schedule after Barca’s bankruptcy

Although the Alba Berlin basketball team also lost their second Euroleague game in three days in Spain, sporting director Himar Ojeda was full of praise. “I’m very, very proud. We played very well for a long time and put in a great effort,” said Ojeda after the 56:72 away defeat against FC Barcelona. Two days earlier, Alba had lost 87-93 at Baskonia Vitoria.

Alba held up well against the big favorites Barcelona for a long time and played at eye level until the third quarter. But then the Berliners ran out of breath. “We just didn’t have the intensity anymore and couldn’t find a way to score anymore,” said coach Israel Gonzalez, whose team already played 12 games in March. “And against such a well-manned opponent with so much physique, it will be difficult for us,” added Ojeda.

The sports director therefore complained: “Since March we have always had three games a week. It’s crazy.” Alba has two more games to play in the Euroleague, but things don’t get any better after that. “Because when the Euroleague is over, all the games in the Bundesliga will come,” said Ojeda. There are ten Bundesliga matches before the start of the play-off in May.

The Berliners will continue there on Sunday with the Fraport Skyliners Frankfurt (3 p.m. / Magentasport). “We have to see where we can get energy from. We’ve always given 100 percent in two difficult games,” said Ojeda and at the same time warned about the penultimate table: “They’ve definitely improved and are closer again. That’s where it gets difficult again.”

Whether guard Tamir Blatt can participate is open. The Israeli was injured in the first quarter against Barcelona and didn’t return to the field after that. “It’s that old thumb problem again,” Ojeda said. Blatt therefore just had to sit out several games. (dpa)

