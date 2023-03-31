How to download a YouTube video

The almost infinite video archive of YouTube invites you to browse and look for hours. However, it is not always enough to be able to stream the videos on the online site. Sometimes you want the files too download – For example, to consume them on the train with an unstable internet connection or on the plane without a network at all.

The simplest way: YouTube Premium

The easiest way to download YouTube videos on a smartphone or tablet is to complete one YouTube-Premium-Abosthat off 11,99 Euro is available per month. Users can then not only use the portal ad-free use, but also find one in the corresponding apps Download-Button at the videos.

In both the desktop version and the YouTube apps, when you open the video, the download button is right next to the share button. You can also download videos from sites where multiple videos are displayed, such as in search results. The option “Download” is hidden in the menu that you can access via the 3 points to the right of the video can call.

The downloaded videos are then listed in the “Downloads”. On desktop, this is in the column on the left side of the screen, in apps under the “media library”.

Download YouTube videos without premium

But there is also an option to download YouTube videos without a premium account. However, you have to go up for that externe Tools To fall back on. Legally this is below certain circumstances Allowed details you will read tomorrow on the futurezone.