How to download a YouTube video

The almost infinite video archive of YouTube invites you to browse and look for hours. However, it is not always enough to be able to stream the videos on the online site. Sometimes you want the files too download – For example, to consume them on the train with an unstable internet connection or on the plane without a network at all.
The simplest way: YouTube Premium
The easiest way to download YouTube videos on a smartphone or tablet is to complete one YouTube-Premium-Abosthat off 11,99 Euro is available per month. Users can then not only use the portal ad-free use, but also find one in the corresponding apps Download-Button at the videos.
In both the desktop version and the YouTube apps, when you open the video, the download button is right next to the share button. You can also download videos from sites where multiple videos are displayed, such as in search results. The option “Download” is hidden in the menu that you can access via the 3 points to the right of the video can call.
The downloaded videos are then listed in the “Downloads”. On desktop, this is in the column on the left side of the screen, in apps under the “media library”.
Download YouTube videos without premium
But there is also an option to download YouTube videos without a premium account. However, you have to go up for that externe Tools To fall back on. Legally this is below certain circumstances Allowed details you will read tomorrow on the futurezone.
The easy way
The easiest way to download YouTube videos is to use dedicated websites that will do it for you. The problem is that many of these websites with dubious advertising and if necessary Malware are paved over. Of course, you can protect yourself from issuing a recommendation for such sites with various ad blockers and the like, but it is difficult.
One of the pleasant to use and clean websites at the time of writing this is download-youtube.io. The tool works on desktop computers as well as on Android and iOS.
- download-youtube.io open
- Copy the URL of the video into the appropriate line
- Select the desired quality on the right
- click Download
The complicated kind
Away from supposedly dodgy websites and tools, there is the open source command line tool youtube-dl or. Forks of that. All information is available on the corresponding website. Since youtube-dl does not have a graphical interface, using it may be a deterrent for many. However, it can also be used by those who have previously had little contact with command lines.
Windows
On Windows, the application is a little less complicated. Here you just have to do the following
- First you have to download YouTube-dl of course. Because the official release has not been updated for a long time, it is advisable to use the fork ytdl-pached. Here you can find the latest releaseyou only need the file youtube-dl.exe.
- The tool needs that Microsoft C++ 2010 Service Pack 1 Redistributable Package
- And also FFmpeg
- If both are installed, save youtube-dl.exe somewhere on your computer, preferably in a folder that you can easily find (eg. C:youtube-dl)
- Open command prompt (Windows key+R and type “cmd”)
- Navigate to the folder containing the youtube-dl.exe file (“cd foldername” opens a folder, “cd..” exits it”)
- youtube-dl and then enter the YouTube URLalso zb. youtube-dl
Mac:
- Installation on Mac is a bit more complicated than on Windows. The easiest way is via the package manager Brew (here the website). This is also the first thing to install. You proceed as follows:
- Terminal open
- Install brew with this command: /bin/bash -c “$(curl -fsSL
- Wait – the installation takes several minutes, you have to enter your password several times during the process. Just pay attention to the instructions that appear during the installation process
- Caution: In order to be able to use the brew command in the terminal, you must first add the commands. The corresponding commands (they start with “echo” and “eval”) are shown at the end of the Brew installation process
- In order to download videos in the highest quality, the open source software package must FFmpeg to be installed. As soon as Brew is installed, you can do this with the command “brew install ffmpeg” complete. Wait here again and enter your password if necessary
- Now it’s time to install youtube-dl: just run the command “brew install youtube-dl” in the terminal
- Once that’s done, you can use the terminal to download YouTube videos. This is how it works
- Copy link to video
- Type youtube-dl “link to video” in the terminal, e.g.: youtube-dl “”
- The video will then be downloaded and you will find it in your user folder
The tool youtube-dl enables another large number of options for downloading, entire playlists can also be loaded in this way. you find them options here.