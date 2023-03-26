Niger – Algeria: measures to facilitate the movement of supporters in Tunisia

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) announced the establishment of a number of facilitation measures for the benefit of national team supporters.

A press release, published on Facebook, indicates that on the occasion of the match of the national team against Niger, scheduled for tomorrow March 27, 2023 in Tunisiathe DG of National Security has adopted several measures to facilitate the process of moving national team supporters for the match.

These measures are applicable at the level of all land border police stations located at the level of the wilayas of El Tarf, Tébessa and Souk-Ahras, to facilitate the exit and entry of supporters through border crossings.

Advice and instructions were also given for the benefit of vehicle drivers, to follow the rules of good conduct and the need to respect the highway code when traveling.

“everyone is free to fast or not” says Belmadi

On the eve of the second meeting between Algeria and Niger which will be played in Tunisia, the national coach spoke about the fasting of his players. He claims that these are free to fast or not.

The manager says they will do everything possible to snatch the points for victory and qualify for the next African Cup. “The match against Niger promises to be decisive, in the sense that victory could allow us to ensure qualification for CAN-2023,” says Djamal Belmadi.

Finally, the match will be held at Stade Radès at 5 p.m. (Algerian time).