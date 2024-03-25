Haydée Milanés recently shared with Bian Oscar Rodríguez Gala, better known as El Ban artist he has always admired.

On her social networks the singer published a photo with the Cuban rapper in which both appear smiling.

“What an honor, what a joy to share with the great El B whom I always admired for his talent, sensitivity and courage. “Gifts of life!” Haydée wrote in the description of her post.

Both artists share, in addition to a love for music, the desire for freedom for their homeland.

After the protests on March 17 in Cuba, Haydée and El B showed their support for the protesters.

In a direct The singer assured that Cubans are asking for a change and demanded that the police and military take the side of the people.

For his part, El B turned to music and premiered the song “Cuba awake”supporting the Cubans who took to the streets demanding freedom.