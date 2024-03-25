“Whom I always admired for his talent, sensitivity and courage”

Haydée Milanés recently shared with Bian Oscar Rodríguez Gala, better known as El Ban artist he has always admired.

On her social networks the singer published a photo with the Cuban rapper in which both appear smiling.

“What an honor, what a joy to share with the great El B whom I always admired for his talent, sensitivity and courage. “Gifts of life!” Haydée wrote in the description of her post.

Both artists share, in addition to a love for music, the desire for freedom for their homeland.

After the protests on March 17 in Cuba, Haydée and El B showed their support for the protesters.

In a direct The singer assured that Cubans are asking for a change and demanded that the police and military take the side of the people.

For his part, El B turned to music and premiered the song “Cuba awake”supporting the Cubans who took to the streets demanding freedom.

