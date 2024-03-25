NFL approves eliminating waist block

ORLANDO.- The NFL It will eliminate the block above the waist, known as “hip-drop tackle”.

The owners of the NFL, the most popular sports circuit in the USA unanimously approved on Monday a new rule that prohibits players from using this pivot technique to tackle their opponents.

A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could lead to player fines.

NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle play was used 230 times last season and led to 15 players sitting out time with injuries.

The Players Association was adamantly against this rule.

“It’s not used very often, but it is used, it is very detrimental to the running back,” said NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay. “The runner is left defenseless. I’ve heard defenders say, ‘Hey, you’re putting me in a difficult position. You tell me I can’t hit there, what do I do now?’ My response is, ‘You can’t do that, it just leaves the player you hit defenseless with no way to protect themselves.'”

The league showed video during the press conference to show six specific instances in which this play was used. Featuring Bengals tight end Drew Sample, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and Titans Ryan Tannehill.

Teams will continue to receive videos of illegal hits and how to tackle within the rules.

“It’s a new rule, so you haven’t seen it,” McKay added, about how to referee the penalty. “It’s never practiced, no one does it in training. No player would use this tactic on a player on their own team, so they will never see it. It is only observed in games.”

A significant change to the punt was not put up for a vote, but McKay said it’s possible the owners will consider it Tuesday rather than wait until the May league meeting.

All rules need approval from 24 of 32 owners.

Only two more proposals were approved.

NFL Rules:

The teams will receive a third challenge after a previous successful one. Additionally, if there is a double foul on a down in which there is a change of possession, including if the foul occurs after the possession on the kick at the line of scrimmage, the team that had the last possession will keep the ball after it made serve the foul, only if the foul was not committed before winning the last possession.

McKay warned that there is urgency to vote on the complicated new punt rule because it could impact player selection in next month’s draft.

Source: AP