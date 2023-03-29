Petition to dissolve the Brav-M: a Renaissance deputy appointed rapporteur to the National Assembly

Éric Poulliat, Renaissance deputy for Gironde, has been appointed rapporteur for the Assembly’s law commission to seize the petition asking for the dissolution of this motorized brigade which has been highly contested for several days.

While the petition “for the dissolution of the Brigade for the Suppression of Motorized Violent Action (Brav-M)” will reach the 200,000 signatures on the website of the National AssemblyÉric Poulliat, Renaissance MP for Gironde, was appointed rapporteur to the Assembly’s law commission, chaired by Sacha Houlié, also a Renaissance MP, according to LCP information.

The petition asks to dissolve a “brigade created in March 2019 under the impetus of the prefect Lallement to gag the movement of yellow vests” which “has become one of the symbols of police violence”. This request is also supported by several representatives of the opposition, particularly within La France insoumise.

Accused by demonstrators of acts of violence and intimidation during rallies in Paris against the pension reform, this unit has been at the heart of a new controversy since Friday after the broadcast of an audio recording, obtained by The world a Loopsider.

Éric Poulliat wants to “take time”

By exceeding 100,000 signatures (a record on the Assembly platform) the petition was attributed to the law commission. The rapporteur may, according to the rules of the hemicycle, either examine the petition or file it.

Questioned by our colleagues from CheckNewsthe member of the Gironde said he wanted to “take the time to do (his) job well”, even if he regrets the lack of neutrality and objectivity of the approach.

“We cannot take over from a political use of the right to petition”, he then warned.

“It is also an opportunity to recall where the republican order and legitimate violence are located (…) The use of force which is a right given to our police, but within a strict framework and a doctrine that must be strictly adhered to,” he said.

Pending the possible 500,000 signatures which would allow the Conference of Presidents to put the debate on the agenda of the National Assembly, Gérald Darmanin will be heard next week by this same law commission, as requested by Saché. Houlié, also indicated Release.