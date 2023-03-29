VIDEO. The “Hermanos Macana” did their thing again in La Plata

The “Hermanos Macana” were arrested again, this time for stealing in a 1 and 50 trade.

It is called that, because it is about two brothers of 15 and 16 years old, with a long-standing criminal record.

In fact, according to official data, between the two brothers they accumulate more than 40 arrests and in a short time.

As usually happens, once the fact was communicated to the authorities in charge of Juvenile Criminal Responsibility Jurisdiction, the release was ordered, after being handed over to their parents.

On this occasion, they entered a kiosk on the aforementioned corner at dawn, forcing a door. According to official sources, they took the cash register, about $20,000.

Alerted, the owner of the premises called 911 and the police managed to catch them in the area of ​​52 and 116, in the Forest.