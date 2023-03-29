Residents of Chalatenango hand over weapons that were in the possession of the gangs

The Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reported this afternoon that a weapon that was in the hands of the gangs had been seized, but that it was turned over to the authorities by residents of the municipality of Agua Caliente, in Chalatenango.

«As a Salvadoran State we are waging a #GuerraContraPandillas, in which the support of thousands of Salvadorans has been essential. The population continues to collaborate with the security authorities, once again we received information about weapons that were hidden,” the minister explained.

The armament consists of:

1 M-16 rifle

6 M-16 Magazines

1 38 caliber revolver

279 5.56 caliber cartridges

21 38 caliber cartridges

8 cal cartridges 9mm

3 .38 casings (percussed)

“We continue to impact these criminal structures, these weapons that were used to threaten the security of Salvadorans will be processed under the corresponding expertise,” added the official.