6 barbers executed for shaving men in Taliban zone

MIAMI .- At least six civilians, all of them owners of hair salons in the north of Pakistan have been kidnapped and executed by unidentified armed people in the town of Mir Ali, located in North Waziristan, near the border with Afghanistan as confirmed by the authorities.

The local police have indicated that all those murdered were kidnapped a day earlier in the Mir Ali bazaar, before highlighting that the bodies have been found in a nearby area, as reported by the Pakistani newspaper ‘Dawn’.

Bannu Police officer, Qasim Ali Khan, has detailed that all the bodies have already been transferred to a nearby hospital for autopsies, without at the moment there being any claim of responsibility for the murders in the area, a former stronghold. of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known as the Pakistani Taliban.

The armed group has in the past murdered hairdressers and barbers for shaving men residing in the area, something they oppose due to their strict interpretation of ‘sharia’ or Islamic law in the areas under their control.

TTP, which differs from the Afghan Taliban in organizational matters but follows the same rigorous interpretation of Sunni Islam, brings together more than a dozen Islamist militant groups operating in Pakistanwhere some 70,000 people have been killed in two decades of violence.

Source: EUROPA PRESS