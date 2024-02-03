Miami Valves 2024: experts present innovative treatments

MIAMI.- New techniques, procedures and treatments shared by doctors from Latin America, the United States and Europe who meet between February 1 and 3 at Miami Valves 2024.

“We have been holding this meeting for 10 years and it is focused on the structural part of heart treatment,” Dr. Eduardo de Marchena, professor at the University of Miami and promoter of Miami Valves, told DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS the previous week. and he explained that some time ago cardiology changed dramatically. “Instead of needing to do open heart surgery to be able to do treatments on the valves, we can now do them with catheters, so we can do heart surgeries, change valves, repair valves and we can do everything with the patient without general anesthesia , by catheters.

Likewise, Dr. Nusen Beer, guided by years of experience, is one of the Latin American experts participating in the international medical forum under the motto “redefining cardiovascular care from the heart of Miami”, as the city of the sun is configured , in the opinion of many, as a kind of capital in areas of Medicine.

The cardiologist who practices in Aventura, Florida, and is affiliated with several area hospitals, including HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower, gave DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS details about his foray into Miami Valves 2024, and his expertise around renal denervation.

“What we are presenting is something really new,” he pointed out and added that with a multisectoral and comprehensive approach, we can work to improve the quality of life using new techniques and methods.

Renal denervation

Renal denervation, a procedure that Dr. Nusen explained this Friday to doctors from different countries, consists of destroying the renal nerves using a minimally invasive technique with a catheter. The goal is to treat high blood pressure.

Although it is currently unknown whether the use of renal denervation can improve the risks for the heart, blood vessels and kidneys in people with resistant hypertension, the doctor said that it is gratifying to make progress in this regard and, even better, that These are certified by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), a federal agency dedicated to the control of medicines and food.

Dr. Nusen Beer is known for his expertise in treating chronic high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, obesity/overweight, among other conditions.

For the expert, who received his medical degree from the Central University of Venezuela and has practiced the profession for more than 20 years, the essential thing is to be able to share knowledge and interweave learning from all regions and between generations of doctors.

From other latitudes, other experienced doctors brought their knowledge and practices to Miami Valves.

“Founded by faculty from the University of Miami centers of excellence and complemented by key opinion leaders from around the world,” Miami Valves includes “powerful lectures and case presentations delivered by the best minds in the field.”

“The robust scientific program offered at Miami Valves provides the highest quality education and networking opportunities for all specialists currently using transcatheter therapies to treat valvular and structural heart diseases, as well as those seeking to expand in this area of practice”, reads the institution’s website.