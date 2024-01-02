How long will it be cold in South Florida?

MIAMI.- Residents of Miami-Dade and South Florida will not be able to leave their coats at home due to a weak cold front that dissipates and advances through southwest Florida, causing temperatures to drop in the afternoon-night hours. this Tuesday, January 2, according to the National Meteorological Service.

During the morning, skies will remain partly cloudy and temperatures will hover in the 70s Fahrenheit range, “lower than normal for this time of year.” No precipitation is expected.

In the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, temperatures will drop until they reach, during the early hours of Wednesday, in the range of 40 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Later, in the afternoon, they will gradually rise until reaching maximum temperatures of 70 degrees, meteorologists say. “Cold temperatures will continue into the weekend.”

According to the report, the risk of rip currents will increase at all beaches on the east coast of South Florida from midweek through the weekend.

