Jey Mammon spoke after the complaint of sexual abuse against him: “I did not rape anyone”

“I need to get my life back,” said the comedian and ex-host of Telefé. “I met him when he was 16 years old,” he explained about the young complainant

After almost a week of knowing the complaint of the young Lucas Benvenuto against the Telefé driver, Jey Mammon, the comedian returned to express himself on the matter. “I didn’t rape anyone,” he said. And he assured that he needs to “get his life back.”

Juan Martín Rago -popularly known as Jey Mammon- published a disclaimer on his official Instagram account about a complaint filed in February 2020, which indicates that He had a relationship with Benvenuto when the latter was only 13 years old. According to the document, that love bond was maintained for three years and also recounts episodes of sexual abuse.

What did Jey Mammon say about the sexual abuse claim against him?

“I am going through perhaps the worst moment of my life. I have never experienced the levels of anguish that I am experiencing and what I am feeling I did not know that it could be felt, that a person could experience what I am experiencing. It is new for me” , mentions at the beginning of filming. And he adds: “That’s why it’s been a week or so since I have an urgent need to go out and scream. Not to say, I want to go out and shout all over the place what I am going to tell you. But it doesn’t come out, I can’t, I don’t have the strength. I’m in this chair that I can’t even stand up.”

In his version of events, Rago was emphatic. “I did not rape, I did not abuse, and I did not drug anyone. Never. Never in my life, nor have I done it, nor would I do it, nor will I do it. I flatly deny it, “he said. Then he added:” We are talking about a 14-year-old boy, this is what is important.

“Now, to understand things a little more, I need to go deeper. And I need you to keep listening to me. Please, I know Lucas. I’m not going to say ‘I don’t know who he is, I don’t know him’. I met Lucas on April 25, 2009. He says that he saw me, and he says that he was 14 years old. He was 16 at that party., there we met, we exchanged a few words. There are witnesses, there are videos, what I am saying can be proven,” she concluded.

What does Benvenuto’s complaint say?

In early 2020, the National Prosecutor No. 28 received an email. It was a 13-page complaint, signed by Lucas Welcome. This document detailed an alleged episode of sexual abuse that had lasted for years and that would have started in 2006. In the complaint, the young man was clear: “The pedophile I want to denounce is called Juan Martín Rago and is known as Jey Mammon”.





At that time, Lucas would have been 14 years old and recounted how he met the musician and driver. However, in her defense this Wednesday, Jey Mammon clarified that her first bond was when Benvenuto was 16 years old.

Along these lines, Judge Walter Candela closed the case by prescription on March 9, 2021 after an opinion of the prosecutor Patricio Lugones. In this way, the former driver of “La Peña del Morfi” was dismissed because the time to investigate the case had already passed and the acts had been committed almost a decade before the law respecting the time of the victims was enacted.

Regarding the complaint, Lucas Benvenuto gave several details. “I had a mother who was sick, she had addiction problems. She died at the age of 37 because her body couldn’t take it anymore. Since I can remember, more or less 4 years, I saw my mother take drugs. Since then, physical and sexual abuse began by family friends and my stepfather, who has already passed away.“. He had already been a victim of the “boy lovers” gang, headed by Jorge Corsi and made up of music teacher Marcelo Rocca Clement, who admitted his guilt and was jailed for corrupting Lucas.

The complainant stated that he met Mammon through a mutual friend, an adult, and went to his house in Balvanera. When he woke up, he noticed that they were both naked and that he had signs of having been abused.