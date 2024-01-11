Jill Biden describes her husband’s advanced age as a valuable element

WASHINGTON — American first lady Jill Biden, She called her husband’s age a “valuable element” as President Joe Biden, who at 81 is already the oldest president in U.S. history, faces persistent questions from voters about his decision to seek another. mandate.

In an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that aired Thursday, Jill Biden responded to those who are concerned that the Democratic president is too old: “I would say his age is a valuable element.”

“He has wisdom. He has experience,” she continued. “He knows all the leaders on the world stage. He has lived history. He knows history. It is reflective to make decisions. He is the right man or the right person for the job at this time in history.”

Biden’s age is a cause for concern, even among Democrats. The episodes in which she has been observed to be disoriented increase doubts about her ability to continue in the White House.

Humor to “calm” worries

Joe Biden has used humor for months to try to calm the situation, even when polls indicate that it is not a laughing matter. A poll released in August that was conducted by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 77% of American adults, including 69% of Democrats, consider Biden too old to be effective another four years.

When Biden celebrated his 81st birthday on Nov. 20, 2023, he joked several times about his advanced age, saying it was “hard to turn 60” and promising that he was not at a Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony when He started the tradition 76 years ago: “I want you to know that I was not there, for the first time.”

But while Biden joked about his age, the White House was busy defending his status and trying to put to rest suggestions that his age could cost him votes in this year’s election. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the time that the president’s age should not be a relevant issue. “Our perspective is not on the age, but on the experience of the president,” she said.

