Laura Chinchilla assures that cocaine seizures increased during her government

SAINT JOSEPH. The former president of Costa Rica Laura Chinchilla assures that during her government cocaine seizures grew unlike the current administration of President Rodrigo Cháves Robles, in which confiscations have fallen considerably.

Chinchilla affirms that during his government (2010-2014) at least one of the two scanners donated to Costa Rica was installed. However, he points out that the main obstacle to its viability was the boycott by some sectors linked to the Port Administration and Economic Development Board of the Atlantic Slope (JAPDEVA).

For this reason, Chinchilla indicates that the main fight he fought to protect the integrity of the ports in the Caribbean and combat international drug trafficking was to remove JAPDEVA from managing them alone.

The former Costa Rican president affirms that they achieved it and that, without the concession of the Moín Container Terminal (TCM), no scanner would have been viable.

Chinchilla also presents data on cocaine seizures in the country’s ports. He indicates that between 2010 and 2013, during his administration, confiscations grew by 105.4%. In contrast, he points out that between 2021 and 2023, under the current administration, seizures have fallen by 52.6%.

Costa Rica received two scanners

In 2011, the government of Costa Rica received two donation scanners from the United States to improve security at the country’s ports. However, they were not installed immediately due to opposition from some sectors, including the Port Administration and Economic Development Board of the Atlantic Slope (JAPDEVA), which managed Costa Rica’s Caribbean ports at the time. Some parts of the organization feared that the scanners would lead to job losses.

The current government criticizes the previous administration’s management of Caribbean ports. They argue that the scanners are not used effectively and that cocaine seizures have decreased.

Operation Sovereignty

In 2023, the Government of Costa Rica launched Operation Sovereignty, with the purpose of scanning all the containers that enter and leave the Moín Container Terminal, for the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime. Measure to strengthen the national security and sovereignty of the country, an initiative that opened a debate on the effectiveness of scanners in the fight against drug trafficking.

Some argue that scanners are an essential tool, while others argue that they are not sufficient on their own. On the other hand, the role of JAPDEVA in the administration of Caribbean ports is also discussed.

