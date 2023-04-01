Palestinian rams three Israelis with car near Hebron

A Palestinian rammed his car into three Israeli soldiers in a suspected attack in the West Bank, injuring them. Another soldier shot the driver on the spot, the military said tonight. According to the Israeli rescue service Magen David Adon, one man was seriously injured and two others were moderately and slightly injured. The incident happened near the city of Beit Ummar north of Hebron.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the driver’s death in the evening. It was a 23-year-old from a nearby village. He was reportedly a member of the Palestinian security forces.

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories has long been extremely tense. Since the beginning of the year, 14 Israelis and one Ukrainian have been killed in attacks by Palestinians. In the same period, 89 Palestinians lost their lives – they were shot in clashes with the Israeli army or after their own attacks.