John Wick 4: How many people are killed by Keanu Reeves? Record smashed!

Like the previous installments, John Wick: Chapter 4 is not in the lace. Armed to the teeth, the character played by Keanu Reeves strives to overcome the killers of the High Table. A bloodthirsty quest during which he achieved 140 eliminations, his deadliest record to date.

© Lionsgate

Last summer, Lionsgate unveiled the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 during Comic Con. Directed by Chad Stahelski (already at the controls for the other parts of the saga), the film features the iconic John Wick who finds a way to overcome the criminal organization of the Big Table. But he must upstream get rid of an antagonist who has forged alliances across the globe, transforming his former allies into enemies.

John Wick 4 arrived in theaters on March 22. And we can already confirm that it is full of eliminations like never before. Enough to honor the franchise filled with brutal combat and incessant bursts. In the fourth movie, John Wick single-handedly killed around 140 enemies. It’s more than all the other parts of the saga!

How many people did John Wick kill in the saga?

Here is a deadly summary for the most curious. John Wick gets rid of 77 people in the first installment. The reformed former hitman will unleash his firepower in John Wick 2 with no less than 128 victims. John Wick Parabellum will be less lethal with “only” 94 eliminations. If we add all this with the number of victims of the last film, we arrive at a staggering total of 439 deaths caused by the character.

Here are some other amazing kill-per-minute stats across movies:

John Wick : 1 kill every 1 minute and 18 seconds

: 1 kill every 1 minute and 18 seconds John Wick 2 : 1 kill every 57 seconds

: 1 kill every 57 seconds John Wick 3 : 1 kill every 1 minute and 23 seconds

: 1 kill every 1 minute and 23 seconds John Wick 4 : 1 kill every 1 minute and 20 seconds

A few days before the release of the fourth chapter, the director made a notable revelation about the first film of the saga released in 2014. According to the filmmaker, the beagle puppy dear to John Wick should not die so as not to shock the spectators . But the decision was made to eliminate him to highlight the character’s desire for revenge.