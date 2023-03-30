NASA prepares to reveal astronauts going to the Moon

A NASA announced that next week it will reveal the names of the four astronauts who will board Artemis II, the next mission of the North American space agency that will launch a manned aircraft to carry out an approach to the Moon.

It will be next Monday, the 3rd, that the names of these astronauts will be unveiled, with NASA sharing a video on respective Twitter page which serves to enthuse those passionate about space exploration.

Remember that these astronauts will follow the same route taken by the Orion capsule in the Artemis I test mission at the end of last year.

