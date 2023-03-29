John Wick 4 starring Keanu Reeves: Wasted End would have completely changed the action movie

Shortly after the duel against Caine (Donnie Yen) and the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) John Wick dies of his wounds on the steps of the Sacré-Coeur Cathedral – with his thoughts on his late wife (Bridget Moynahan) and before him the beautiful sunrise over Paris. That should have been a mega shock for the fans of the series. It’s been said for a long time that “John Wick 5” is definitely coming.

Director Chad Stahelski wasn’t quite sure either and presented the production company Lionsgate with two possibilities for the ending of “John Wick: Chapter 4”. He told Collider: “I have a very good relationship with Lionsgate. They’re great, they’ve been very supportive, but I don’t think any producer in the world would smile when you say you love their successful franchise character will kill. (…) But they were super cool. They let me go through the whole movie. The test audience definitely had a favorite which was the ending that (you see in the cinemas). It was nice to show and real feedback And everyone was very understanding of that, and it was good to come to that conclusion together without having to fight it or force it.” But Stahelski didn’t change too much. As he says himself, they were just two extra shots, which differed from the finished version. But with them it was probably clear that John Wick survived and just faked his death.

The ending of the theatrical version is also relatively vague. And as “John Wick” producer Erica Lee has also revealed, a fifth part is not quite off the table yet. She also announced another offshoot. A spin-off was already decided beforehand. In “Ballerina,” Ana de Armas slips into the role of a killer named Rooney Brown, who seeks revenge on the murderers of her family. Also certain: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane and the recently deceased Lance Reddick (1962-2023) will make guest appearances in the spin-off.