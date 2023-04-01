Josh Brolin doesn’t think Sicario 3 will happen

Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario is an indisputably, wonderfully raw film that somewhat unexpectedly became a far bigger box office success than those involved could have hoped for. Something that two years later also bore fruit in the form of the sequel Sicario: Day of the Soldado and plans were (are) for a third and final part in the trilogy. But with five years in the rearview mirror and no clear progress, it’s clear that Sicario 3 is in limbo.

One of the movies’ big stars, Josh Brolin, recently spoke with Variety about the third part and what the climate really looks like in Hollywood right now for movies in the mid-budget segment.

“Because these people that I got to work with aren’t necessarily doing a lot of films now. All these people that you’re talking about, Paul Thomas Anderson, it’s tough for him to do a film,”

“Paul’s become a really close friend, and I loved working with him on ‘Inherent Vice.’ I can’t wait to see what he does next. But I think he knows that these types of movies are not necessarily getting made so much anymore, $20 to 45 million dollar movies. Would ‘No Country’ get made today? Would ‘True Grit’ get made today? Would ‘Sicario’ get made today?”

“‘Sicario 3,’ we’ve been trying to get that right and get that going, but why hasn’t it happened? How long can you wait? A tough movie to get made even though the two made money, and people are asking about it all the time.”

In other words, it doesn’t sound very hopeful and we simply have to keep hoping and dreaming about a third and final part.

Do you want to see a third Sicario or are the two films we already got enough?