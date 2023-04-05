Judo: Teddy Riner has reached an agreement with the French Federation to fight with the kimono of the French team

The French Judo Federation had deprived Clarisse Agbégnénou of federal coach when she returned to competition in February, because she had decided to wear a kimono from a brand other than Adidas, equipment supplier of the France team.

The debate over kimono brands is still topical for French judokas. There French Judo Federation announcedWednesday April 5, having arrived at a “accord” with Teddy Riner so that the champion fights with the official kimono of the French team.

Authorized since 2018 to fight under another brand, then dressed by his own brand, Fight Art, since 2021, Teddy Riner has agreed to compete with the Adidas kimono, partner and official supplier of the France team. “He will wear his Fight Art kimono during training, workshops and demonstrations”said the FFJ in its press release.

The FFJ in conflict with Agbégnénou

The question of kimonos was debated when Clarisse Agbégnénou returned to competition in February after her maternity leave. The double Olympic champion took part in the Tel Aviv Grand Slam wearing a Mizuno brand kimono, which angered the Federation. In return, she had been deprived of a federal coach to accompany her during the competition.

“Beyond respect for the France kimono, it is also a state of mind and it is essential to also remember the principle of fundamental solidarity which unites young internationals and the most medal-winning athletes under one and the same blue jersey”recalled the FFJ in its press release.