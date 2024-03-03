Juicy and crispy Cuban recipe

The Cuban-American chef Raidel Iván Garcíaknown on social media as The Jamalicheshared with his fans a juicy and crunchy recipe, very popular on the island in times past: “Chancellor fish fillet”.

This recipe was very popular in Cuba at the time when seafood had not disappeared from the island’s markets. Nowadays it is almost impossible for most families to make it.

However, Cubans in exile keep this culinary tradition alive. If you have never prepared it, now you have all the secrets to make it and enjoy it with your family and friends.

Always calculate more steaks than guests, because there will be those who want to repeat this delicious dish. The fish is very juicy and at the same time has a crunchy touch due to the breading, which leaves no one indifferent.

Chancellor fish fillet: Recipe from El Jamaliche

When making this dish you need fish fillets that are thick, so that you can cut them in half and fold them. Add salt and pepper and fill them with a slice of ham and a slice of cheese.

The next step is to bread the fish fillet. You will need half a cup of flour, half a cup of water and two eggs. Beat until you get a homogeneous mixture and pass the stuffed fillets through it. Then take them to a large tray with breadcrumbs and press them well so that they are compact.

In a saucepan, put oil to fry. Make sure it is enough so that the fillets are covered. When the fat is hot, add them little by little, and brown them gently so that the heat is well distributed.

The Jamaliche Before serving this dish, put it in the oven for five minutes at a high temperature so that they are even more crispy. Try these delicious Chancellor fish fillets with family and don’t forget to share some photos of us on social networks.