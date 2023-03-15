Biprovincial Aqueduct: Perotti held a crucial meeting with the ambassador of Saudi Arabia

The governor of the province, Omar Perottiheld a working meeting with the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Hussein Mohammad Abdulfatah Alassiriin Federal Capital.

The objective of the meeting was to advance in the follow-up of the approval process of the 100 million dollars of the Saudi fund for blocks B and C of the Santa Fe-Córdoba Biprovincial Aqueduct; as well as other issues of cooperation and trade between Saudi Arabia and the province of Santa Fe.

In this regard, the Governor recalled that “a few days ago all the members of the Saudi Fund visited the province, behind the financing that we are requesting, together with the province of Córdobafor him Biprovincial Aqueduct”.

“Today with the ambassador we reviewed, together with the information from the Saudi Fund, the next steps,” said the provincial president, noting that the efforts are “very advanced and the expectation is to be able to reach an agreementafter Ramadan, which begins on March 23.

In this sense, Perotti highlighted that “we are very optimistic that the financing of the Biprovincial Aqueduct It is very close to being a reality”.

Finally, the governor of the province pointed out that the “meeting was attended by the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates and Morocco, in Argentina” and also recalled that “with United Arab Emirates we are carrying out the financing of the aqueduct from Desvío Arijón to Rafaela, in a significant degree of progress and with a completion date for this year”.

BLOCK BYC

Block B and C of Phase I – Stage I consist of:

● Block B:

○ Trunk aqueduct to Pumping Station No. 2

○ Treated Water Aqueducts for each locality

○ Distribution Centers in each location

○ Towns: Barrancas, Gessler, Larrechea, Arocena, San Fabian

● Block C:

○ Pumping Station No. 2 (EB2)

○ EB2 Power Supply System

○ Treated Water Aqueducts for each locality

○ Distribution Centers in each location

○ Localities: High Hill, Galvez, San Eugene, Lopez, Piaggio Field, Belgrano Colony.

Stage I (phase I and II) aims to provide drinking water to towns in the Center and West of the province of Santa Fe and the Northeast of the province of Córdoba. It guarantees the basic and necessary infrastructure to supply drinking water to 54 localities, 33 in Santa Fe and 21 in Córdoba, which represent 410,000 inhabitants of both provinces.