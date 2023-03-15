PRI requests audit in public works of Parral

Parral.- The Institutional Revolutionary Party, through its state president Alejandro Domínguez and local deputy Edgar Piñón, attended a meeting with Héctor Acosta Félix, current head of the Superior State Audit Office, to formally request that a special audit and investigation be carried out in-depth on the management of public resources, and some works that the current municipal administration of Parral has developed and have not met quality expectations. Even a short time after finishing the work of “Modernization of Parque Puerta del Tiempo”

It already presents serious deterioration, subsidence and repairs that have had to be carried out.

“Our purpose is to be able to request the Superior Audit of the State to carry out a very specific review on three issues: the work of the door of time, which is a work that is not working and is deteriorating with a terrible quality; We also request that the contract for the provision of garbage service be reviewed for the amounts that have been paid, since since the tender and award of the work the payment for this service has increased by 300%; and finally we requested a review of the provision of uniforms where 17 million pesos were awarded and of the 104 schools they have only been delivered to 11 schools regardless of the fact that the school year is already very advanced” explained Alejandro Domínguez.

In turn, the deputy for Parral Edgar Piñón commented that it is a pity the accelerated deterioration of the work of the door of time, and that at the time the municipality announced an investment of 25 million pesos which are not reflected, added to that this work was by direct award when the municipality does not even have the equipment to carry out the work and proof of this was the subcontracting of an external party.

“We ask the auditor to intervene since the people of Parral seek that when a public work is carried out it is done with all the existing regulations to guarantee quality in the long and short term, it is very unfortunate that just 8 months after having opened it to circulation repairs are already being made due to subsidence and imperfections in the work”, concluded Piñón.