They investigate the death of a retiree at the Platense Medical Institute

A 73-year-old woman died shortly after entering the Platense Medical Institute (IMP) and now the police authorities are trying to determine what happened to her. According to official reports, the victim was admitted in a delicate state of health and was treated urgently by professionals at the health center, but shortly after she died for reasons that are still not entirely clear.

The victim, identified as Angelica Teresa Gonzalez He suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the clinic on 1 and 50, after being admitted with a “complex picture”, as revealed by the investigators.

According to police sources 0221.com.ar, the woman arrived accompanied by a neighbor, who could not indicate whether or not González suffered from some type of previous pathology. In this framework, the police authorities began an investigation to determine for sure what happened and what caused the outcome.