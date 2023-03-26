The ex-president, Mauricio Macri, ended the mystery surrounding his candidacy in the next elections, and confirmed that “he will not be a candidate”, convinced that “we must enlarge the political space that we started.” In the message published on Sunday morning on his social networks, Macri stated that he trusts that the Argentines “will choose who best represents us and that this person will have the support of all”, “we will never again have a puppet that represents us”, he concluded.

The novelty surprised the political world, especially within Juntos por el Cambio where they began to find possibilities to “order the internal PRO.” The competition in the PASO will be between Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Patricia Bullrich and paves the way for María Eugenia Vidalwho had anticipated that he would decline his application, if Mauricio Macri was launched as a candidate.

Mauricio Macri confirmed that he will not be a candidate in the next elections. Source: (The Nation).

In his message, of just over 6 minutes, Mauricio Macri reiterated the criticism of the current government by pointing out that “we are adrift, without leadership, isolated from the world, alone”and advised “to be very attentive”, because in difficult situations, “we immediately went out to look for a messianic personality that gives us security”, and affirmed that “Together for Change has managed to overcome that false illusion of the individual savior”.

The leader of the national PRO stated that he was sure that JxC is “the team that Argentina needs to start the new cycle”, and praised the work of the national soccer team in the World Cup in Qatar, where “each of the players fully assumed the challenge”, and remarked that “the leader did not win, the team won and that is how all Argentines won”. “This is how we governed between 2015 and 2019”, with true teamwork “between the government and the citizens”, he emphasized.

Macri assured that “the space of Together for Change must be enlarged. Source: (El Popular).

Macri ratified “the decision that I will not be a candidate in the next election”, convinced that it is necessary to “enlarge the political space for the change that we are initiating”. He affirmed that he will continue to “defend freedom, democracy and the values ​​we share”, with the certainty that Argentines “have matured and we are not going to let ourselves be trampled on by populism.” He ended with the sentence: “We will never have a puppet as president again”said the former president.